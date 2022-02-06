American Century Companies Inc. Invests $963,000 in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $30.26 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $597.48 million, a P/E ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.