American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,569 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 619.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $21.83 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

