American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 219,190 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 275.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,795. American Express has a 52-week low of $125.63 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

