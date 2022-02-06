American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in American Water Works by 33.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

