Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.10. 796,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.89 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.54.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

