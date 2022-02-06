Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23,900.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 401.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 558.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

