Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HTA. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.