Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 111,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $4,801,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 502,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,179,000.

SLY stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.38 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

