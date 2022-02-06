Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

GM stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.