Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $515.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

