Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,848 shares during the period. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

