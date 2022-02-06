AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-$1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $134.49 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.