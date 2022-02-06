Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.62. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

