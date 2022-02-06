AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

POWW opened at $4.34 on Friday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMMO will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

