AMO Coin (AMO) Reaches Market Cap of $37.61 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $37.61 million and $187,249.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

