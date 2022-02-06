Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,006,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,474,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.67. 23,151,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,104,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

