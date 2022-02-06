Analysts Expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will announce sales of $46.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $164.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $164.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $233.67 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,837,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,558 shares of company stock worth $32,354,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000.

AMPL traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

