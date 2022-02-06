Analysts Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). AnaptysBio posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 163,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.38 million, a P/E ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

