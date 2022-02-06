Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. GameStop posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.34. 1,904,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of -1.74. GameStop has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $348.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.