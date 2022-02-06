Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.42. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,585 shares of company stock worth $3,663,687. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,989.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 245.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $355,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRMY stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. 432,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

