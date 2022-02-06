Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $0.98. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kforce.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Kforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

