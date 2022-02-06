Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,927. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

