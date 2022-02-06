Analysts Expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextNav.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.12. 91,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,697. NextNav has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.