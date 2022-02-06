Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce $21.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $150.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.23 million to $151.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $99.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $112.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

RIGL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,015. The company has a market cap of $424.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

