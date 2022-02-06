Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target at $129.18

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.