Analysts Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target at $86.30

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CERN opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cerner by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after buying an additional 2,069,889 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 221.1% in the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

