Analysts Set Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target at $104.00

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EUXTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Euronext in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24. Euronext has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

