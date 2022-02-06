Analysts Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Price Target at $308.67

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE stock opened at $285.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $218.92 and a 12 month high of $294.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

