Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Target Price at $412.50

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $412.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 410 ($5.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,549. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

