Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $93.29

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. 3,253,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,430. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

