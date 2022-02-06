Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Target Price at GBX 814.73

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 814.73 ($10.95).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 801 ($10.77) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.18) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.70) to GBX 890 ($11.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th.

RDW traded down GBX 23.60 ($0.32) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 601.80 ($8.09). 504,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,739. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 662.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.75. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 540 ($7.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($10.00). The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,469.64).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

