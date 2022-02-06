Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $108.20

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.20.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.