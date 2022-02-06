Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $108.20

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get SAP alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.54. SAP has a twelve month low of $119.04 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.