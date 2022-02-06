Analysts Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price at $5.44

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 57.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 535,515 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 882.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 592,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

