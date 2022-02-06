Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.12) to GBX 3,700 ($49.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,208.67.

Anglo American stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

