Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $13.20 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.