Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $158.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.93.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $127.63 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

