Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75-18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.11 billion.

APTV opened at $132.20 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $159.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.93.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

