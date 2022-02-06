Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,428 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

