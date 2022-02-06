Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ARBE opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $13,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

