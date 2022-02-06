Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,085 shares during the period. Portman Ridge Finance makes up approximately 0.2% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 334.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81,868 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $228.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.91 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

