Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $212,664.64 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78.

NYSE ANET opened at $122.32 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Arista Networks by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,616,000 after purchasing an additional 819,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

