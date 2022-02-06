Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires 2,966 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 78.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 18.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Phillips 66 by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.