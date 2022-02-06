Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after buying an additional 348,808 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.59. 2,218,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,243. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $209.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

