Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 137.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.21. 2,079,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

