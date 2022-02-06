Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

