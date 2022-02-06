Arizona State Retirement System Buys 94 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 58,857 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 53.2% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 17,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $619,498.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,043 shares of company stock worth $12,010,926. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $201.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $155.71 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.