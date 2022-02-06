Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter worth $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Post by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Post by 146.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on POST. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Post stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

