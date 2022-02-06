Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

HII opened at $182.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

