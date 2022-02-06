Arizona State Retirement System Sells 151 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Autoliv by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Autoliv by 15.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.51%.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.21.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

