Arizona State Retirement System Sells 20 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $595.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $678.62. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $472.51 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.